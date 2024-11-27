Clayton Bartolo's former ministerial responsibilities have been shared out to three serving ministers, according to a statement issued by the government on Wednesday.

While Foreign Minister Ian Borg will take on the additional responsibility for tourism, as announced by Prime Minister Robert Abela on Tuesday, responsibility for the film sector has been handed to Culture Minister Owen Bonnici while Energy and Environment Minister Miriam Dalli's portfolio will henceforth also include public cleansing.

Bonnici already has oversight over Arts Council Malta, which was handed responsibility for managing funding to local filmmakers last year.

Glenn Bedingfield.

Glenn Bedingfield will continue to have direct responsibility for public cleansing as parliamentary secretary, but, will now report to the Environment and Energy Minister instead of the Tourism Minister.

Bartolo was forced to resign on Tuesday, with the prime minister saying the decision was taken following new revelations about an alleged kickback to his wife Amanda Muscat. But Bartolo had already been under intense pressure to resign after a Standards Commissioner report found that he and Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri had abused public funds when they handed Muscat a consultancy post in the Gozo Ministry, with no evidence that she had actually worked in that position.