Clyde Caruana will take centre stage at the first major debate before he presents the budget for 2025.

Organised by Times of Malta, the event will take place at the Corinthia Palace, Attard on Thursday, October 3.

The finance minister will field a series of questions from Times of Malta editor-in-chief Herman Grech before the floor is opened to those attending the business breakfast meeting.

It is the third year that Caruana will be sitting for a pre-budget question and answer session.

Preparations are in full swing for Budget 2025, which is expected to be presented towards the end of October.

Few details have been divulged, though Prime Minister Robert Abela recently announced that the middle class would see the biggest tax cuts in the country’s history.

