In the continuously evolving landscape of gaming and gambling, the Responsible Gaming Foundation stands as a proponent of education, support and advocacy. It is committed to promoting responsible gaming practices through the creation of awareness, providing education, offering support and advocating for alternative activities to gambling.

A recent RGF strategy development is its strategic collaboration with gaming operators. This partnership brings substantial benefits to both parties and, most importantly, to the community at large.

One such collaboration is the recent synergistic partnership with National Lottery plc during high-profile sporting events, which naturally draws many punters. During the Euro 2024, the RGF produced a short yet impactful video clip designed to focus on the importance of responsible betting and taking care of oneself while enjoying the games.

National Lottery plc accommodated and broadcasted this clip across monitors throughout its extensive retail network, ensuring maximum visibility for its customers. The clip was produced in both English and Maltese.

The campaign was strategically timed to coincide with the peak viewership of the Euro 2024, capturing the attention of a broad audience. By doing so, the RGF effectively utilised a popular sporting event as a platform to spread awareness about responsible gaming.

The video clip produced for the Euro was not merely about warning players to ‘enjoy the thrill, but keep it real’; it was crafted to encourage a healthy and balanced approach to gambling, offering relatable content that emphasised the importance of keeping a level head while betting to ensure a positive and enjoyable competition.

The scope of this mini campaign was attributed to its positive and supportive tone, which contrasted with the often negative connotations associated with gambling awareness messages. This approach helped reduce stigma and encouraged more individuals to watch their betting.

Building on the success of the Euro 2024 campaign, the RGF is now looking at the Paris Olympics. Once again, collaboration with National Lottery plc will play a crucial role. The Olympics, with their global viewership and diverse audience, present another opportunity to promote responsible gaming to local bettors.

The campaigns provide information about support available for those struggling with gambling addiction, as well as contribute to a positive cultural shift

For the Paris Olympics, the RGF plans to expand the scope of its video clip. While continuing to focus on responsible gaming, this will also highlight the importance of enjoying sports and games for their intrinsic value rather than solely for gambling. This shift aims to nurture a culture where the excitement of sports is appreciated independently of betting activities and aims to create a more comprehensive and relatable message.

National Lottery plc’s role will once again be fundamental in broadcasting these messages. With its extensive retail network and digital platforms, the reach of these video clips will be significant, ensuring that the message of responsible gaming is heard loud and clear.

This collaboration between the RGF and National Lottery plc exemplifies a model partnership that benefits all stakeholders involved, which, for RGF, means increased visibility through partnering with a prominent operator like National Lottery plc, thus significantly enhancing the RGF’s visibility and reach.

Utilising National Lottery plc’s platforms ensures that the RGF’s messages are delivered directly to a broad audience. Such collaboration allows for the sharing of resources, making campaigns more cost-effective and impactful.

For National Lottery plc, this undoubtedly means an enhanced reputation as a responsible operator, fostering customer trust by demonstrating a commitment to player welfare and loyalty among customers.

Furthermore, proactively engaging in responsible gaming initiatives helps meet and exceed regulatory requirements. This means that the community will benefit from another opportunity for increased awareness and education about responsible gambling. The campaigns provide information about support available for those struggling with gambling addiction, as well as contribute to a positive cultural shift, encouraging healthier attitudes towards gambling.

The Responsible Gaming Foundation’s strategy of collaborating with operators like National Lottery plc is a testament to the power of partnership in promoting responsible gaming. By leveraging each other’s strengths and resources, both organisations have been able to create impactful campaigns that resonate with a wide audience.

As the RGF prepares for the Paris Olympics, this successful model promises to continue benefitting stakeholders and fostering a safer, more responsible gaming environment.

Kevin O’Neill is general manager at the Responsible Gaming Foundation. E-mail: kevin.oneill.1@rfg.org.mt

www.rgf.org.mt