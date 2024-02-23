Three artists are exhibiting their works in a collective exhibition at Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria. Unknown Prescription, curated by Austion Camilleri, features Mario Abela, Charles Balzan and Justin Falzon.

Abela, a senior lecturer at the MCAST Institute for Creative Arts, has a background in art and history education as well as digital arts. He has received numerous accolades, locally and abroad. His works draw from diverse mediums and techniques, investigating the interweaving of man and nature.

Balzan, whose background is in graphic design and history of art, works conceptually through installation, photography, etching, painting and drawing. He has participated in several exhibitions, exploring viscerally the unconscious and primal longing. His creations navigate depths of emotion and yearning for liberation.

Falzon, currently teaching at the Gozo Visual and Performing Arts School, works in painting and print. He furthered his studies in Florence and has exhibited extensively. His artistic purpose is deeply rooted in the profound connection between the actual and the transient, speaking about bodily fragility and resilience.

The exhibition is on until April 14. Il-Ħaġar is open Monday to Sunday between 9am and 5pm. Entrance is free.