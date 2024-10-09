Delays were being reported on two routes to Valletta on Wednesday in what is turning out to be a morning nightmare for motorists.

The gridlock was being caused by a collision which blocked a northbound lane on the Marsa/Hamrun bypass and closure of the Valletta-bound lane of St Joseph High Road, Maltese Roads Traffic Updates reported.

The collision on the Marsa/Hamrun bypass was causing a backlog all the way to Cospicua, with motorists reporting being stuck for up to an hour.

Heavy northbound traffic was reported even before the motorcycle crash.

A motorcycle crash was also reported later, also on the Marsa-Hamrun bypass. 

"I moved just 500m in 30 minutes and have been stuck at Għajn Dwieli for 50 minutes now," one frustrated motorist told Times of Malta.

