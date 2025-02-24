Malta has a tourism conundrum. And, no matter how you look at it, it’s always about numbers.

In 2023, over three million tourists visited Malta, a remarkable number by most standards, clearly showing a tourism machine that is firing on all cylinders.

Yet, while the volume of visitors is high, the average expenditure per tourist holidaying in Malta remains worryingly low.

According to the Malta Tourism Authority, the average spend per person is €898 for the year, translating to approximately €132 per day of the average holiday spent on our shores.

Spreading that across accommodation, transport, catering and entertainment is truly slim pickings.

The figures highlight the challenges of relying on mass tourism, where large numbers of tourists contribute only marginally to our local economy.

Moreover, this doesn’t even start taking into account the pressing impact on the country’s infrastructure.

Better with them than without them, some might say.

Others, however, argue that Malta has leaned too heavily into the mass tourism model, with low-cost airlines that bring low-spend tourists for parties and a bit of fun in the sun.

I’m not the first to say that Malta needs to explore ways to attract a higher standard of tourist. In fact, over the years, this ‘quality tourist’ mantra seems to have become a matter of conventional wisdom.

In 2023, Malta International Airport CEO Alan Borg warned against focusing purely on increasing tourism numbers without having a plan for managing the growing number of visitors.

Other key stakeholders have made similar remarks. As recently as this month, one opinion published in Times of Malta asked ‘Why are tourists visiting Malta?’

We have been hearing about the need for quality tourism for the best part of a decade; however, very little has been proposed to explain how this can be done.

Allow me to share one viable option: MICE – Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions.

This sector is already a significant contributor to many European economies, and Malta has the potential to not only tap into this market but become a very attractive and competitive destination. Conference delegates spend considerably more than mass tourists, with average per-night expenditures of circa €300. This is in stark contrast to the €132 per day that the average tourist typically spends during their visits.

The return on investment for hosting conferences is materially higher, and the benefits to the local economy – through hotels, transport, dining and entertainment – are clearly more substantial.

Moreover, unlike the summer peak when mass tourism floods the island, conferences offer a unique opportunity during Malta’s shoulder months. October to March is an ideal time to host events – attracting delegates while the island is still sunny, yet quieter.

These events help extend the tourism season and ease the pressure on high-demand periods.

Currently Malta’s conference facilities are inadequate for large-scale international events - Mark Gatt

The biggest obstacle to realising Malta’s potential as a conference destination is the lack of venue infrastructure and support services.

Our main conferencing facility is in Ta’ Qali – the centre of the island’s creeping traffic and far from most hotels.

It’s a similar story with the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta, which is difficult to get in and out of.

The other options are in St Julian’s, where delegates must wade through the aftermath of Paceville debauchery.

The bottom line is that, currently, Malta’s conference facilities are inadequate for large-scale international events.

Take, for example, the SiGMA event held over the years in Malta. One of the world’s largest gaming conferences, founded in Malta, is outgrowing the island’s capacity as facilities stood still and have not evolved to match its pace of growth.

To compete in this international market, we need modern, versatile conference facilities that are connected to our main hotels.

Facilities located close to, but not right in the heart of, the Sliema-St Julian’s area and Buġibba/Qawra area would offer easy access for international visitors without burdening the neighbouring localities.

One such interesting option is the White Rocks complex, situated between Pembroke and Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq. This long-abandoned site offers a unique opportunity to create a top-tier conference centre, much like Monaco’s Grimaldi Forum, which has been successfully attracting large events for decades.

A public-private partnership (PPP) model could facilitate the development and management of this infrastructure, ensuring the project is both feasible and sustainable.

A well-designed conference centre would place Malta on the map for many large global companies that are currently hesitant about holding large events on the island.

I say this from experience.

As the founder of Malta’s leading destination management company, with opera­tions in several jurisdictions across Europe, I am in almost daily contact with multinational brands seeking to host large corporate events across the EU.

For far too long I have grimaced as these brands say they would love to come to Malta but feel the island isn’t set up to host them.

Conference tourism offers huge potential for the future of Malta’s tourism economy but we need to invest in that future.

Mark Gatt

Mark Gatt is the managing director of ECMeetings.