600 years ago, Malta and Gozo crushed a tyrant who would make your worst boss look like a saint.

When people think of Malta's struggles against tyranny, they often picture Mdina's famed uprising against the French in 1798. But history has a way of burying some of the most gripping and brutal episodes under layers of dust. One such story – when our ancestors rewrote Malta’s destiny – took place exactly 600 years ago.

In 1425, Gozo ignited a rebellion against its tyrannical ruler, Don Gonsalvo Monroy, a Spanish nobleman who squeezed the islands like his personal piggy bank. His endless taxes, unfair governance, and outright exploitation pushed the people to their limit. What started in Gozo exploded into Mdina, and for five turbulent years, a united Malta and Gozo were caught in a storm of political upheaval, economic ruin, and a siege so devastating that it ranks among the worst in Malta's history. And yet, this period remains overshadowed by flashier fights, such as the Great Siege of 1565.

Why has this fight for justice and freedom been sidelined? Why do we glorify other battles while ignoring our 1429 siege, where no aid came to Malta's rescue, and its people stood alone against overwhelming forces with nothing but guts?

Step into the forgotten past

Giacomo Muscat, the founder and your Maltese guide, doesn't just tell you this story – he makes you re-live it. Dressed in full period attire, he steps into the shoes of a 15th-century Maltese figure, making this mysterious past feel strikingly real.

He says: "I admit that this hazy episode in our history still has many loose ends and unsolved mysteries. But one thing is for certain – during these five years, everything that could go wrong, did. Murder, infidelity, betrayal, starvation, disease, external threats – you name it."

As Muscat puts it, "Our poor ancestors didn't have much. What they had was unbreakable determination. They came together as one and fought until the bitter end with the sheer willpower of 'Għin Ruħek Biex Alla Jgħinek!' And where they couldn't win with a sword, they used their sharp wit and diplomacy skills that could have sold sand to a pirate."

These Malta tours throw you into the heart of the action, where you'll witness the noble families of Mdina making life-or-death decisions as you feel the weight of a world spiralling into madness. As coincidence would have it, one of the main Maltese leaders even drew up his will on the 31st of March—now celebrated as our Freedom Day!

The Medieval Mayhem in Mdina tour starts at the Joseph Howard Memorial, dedicated to the first Maltese Prime Minister under British colonial rule in the aftermath of the Sette Giugno riots. But as you'll discover on this walking experience, one of Malta's biggest struggles and greatest stories for self-government and freedom began much earlier - triggered by a rebellion in Gozo exactly 600 years ago.

Mdina’s rebels are waiting. Will you answer their call? Photo: Emilia Boiko

Giacomo, once a finance professional, left the corporate world, trading spreadsheets for sword fights to make history come alive. "For me, guiding isn't just a job - it's a mission. I want to revive the pride of our ancestors through experiences that are fun, raw, and unfiltered. Before I only used to read about these events. Now, I get to retell and relive them with my guests."

A lesson for the present

This story isn't just history – it’s a lesson for today. The Maltese people have always faced adversity, but history shows that unity and resilience can overcome even the greatest challenges. As Giacomo reflects, "Divided, we fall. But united, we Maltese and Gozitans are unstoppable. Even the smallest pebble in our great sea can create ripples that reach the farthest corners of the Mediterranean."

