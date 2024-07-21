Summer is here, and with it comes the summer sales season. Numerous retail outlets across Malta and Gozo have already displayed signs in their shop windows and posted on their social media pages, advertising summer discounts and special offers. These enticing deals naturally attract consumers who are eager to buy the items they need or desire at reduced prices. The following tips provide guidance for consumers to navigate the summer sales and ensure they truly benefit from these offers.

Make a list and do your research

Slashed prices may tempt us into impulsively buying items we do not truly need. To avoid wasting hard-earned money, before going out shopping it is wise to take a moment to jot down what we really need.

Some discounts may appear attractive but are not necessarily the best deal on the market. To fully benefit from the seasonal discounts, consumers need to shop around and compare prices. Ideally, consumers should check the prices of the products they wish to buy before the sales period begins. This would allow them to identify the best sale offers and verify the authenticity of the advertised discounts.

When shopping online, consumers should review online feedback and compare prices across different websites. Additionally, they must also be careful that the websites they purchase from are secure. This can be verified by checking for a padlock icon in the address bar and confirming that the web address starts with ‘https://’.

Check return policies

Consumers should note that non-faulty in-store purchases can only be returned if the seller’s policy allows it. While most sellers offer goodwill return policies, it is important to check the store’s return policy before buying, especially for sale items, as conditions may differ. This can prevent unnecessary hassle if a return or exchange is needed.

Consumers’ legal rights do not change when products are bought at a reduced price

Faulty sales items

Consumers’ legal rights do not change when products are bought at a reduced price. This means that if consumers buy a product on sale and the product turns out to be faulty, they are entitled to a free remedy from the seller. Therefore, shop policies stating ‘No refunds’ or ‘No exchanges’ do not apply to faulty goods, though they may be enforced in cases where consumers want to return items simply because they have changed their mind.

Regardless of whether a product is on sale, the law requires that goods must be of satisfactory quality and fit for their intended purpose. This applies unless consumers are explicitly informed that the product is discounted due to a fault. In such cases, consumers may only request a remedy from the seller if a new defect arises after the purchase within the two-year legal guarantee period.

If a faulty item, purchased at full price, is returned during the sales period, and the same item is found to be on sale, consumers are entitled to a refund of the full amount paid if the seller cannot repair or replace the faulty item. Proof of the original purchase price is required to claim such refund.

Misleading sales offers

Consumers should be cautious of false bargains. Shops cannot inflate prices to make sale prices appear more attractive. It is, in fact, illegal for shops to compare sale prices with a higher price if the goods were not offered for sale at the claimed price.

The Price Indication Regulations clearly stipulate that the prior price, to which the discounted price is compared, must be the lowest price the product was sold by the trader within a period of at least 30 days preceding the price reduction announcement.

It is also illegal for a shop to advertise misleading sales percentage discounts. Signs displaying sales percentage discounts must accurately reflect the advertised discount.

Misleading commercial practices may be reported to the Office for Consumer Affairs at the MCCAA through the authority’s ‘Flag a Concern’ form on the MCCAA’s website.

If an issue arises

In conclusion, the summer sales season provides consumers with an opportunity to grab a bargain on a variety of products. However, it is crucial for consumers to understand their rights and responsibilities and to avoid making hasty

purchase decisions. If an issue arises, consumers should first communicate with the seller to seek a resolution. If no agreement is reached, they may then contact the Office for Consumer Affairs for guidance on their legal rights and assistance.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, MCCAA.

www.mccaa.org.mt

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt