The Corinthia Group has partnered with Kuwaiti-based conglomerate Action Real Estate Company to explore investment opportunities for luxury hotels and real estate in the Americas and beyond.

Corinthia, which trades publicly on the Malta Stock Exchange as IHI plc, owns and operates a world-renowned hotel brand, with properties in multiple prime city sites across the globe.

It recently marked its entrance into North America as a hotel operator with the opening of The Surrey, a luxury hotel on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said it would be exploring and evaluating landmark development projects with Action Real Estate.

Corinthia Group CEO and Managing Director Simon Naudi said: “Corinthia Group is delighted to partner with the Action Group. We share similar values, a common vision, and a commitment to bring our investment, brand and innovation to the hospitality and real estate sector.”

Action Real Estate Company Chairman Sheikh Mubarak A. M. Al Sabah said: “We look forward to working closely with Corinthia on investment and development projects worldwide, bringing our organisations’ respective strengths to bear upon the projects we intend to pursue together”.

Set up in 2004, Action Real Estate Company is present in over 12 countries in the Middle East, Europe and Australia, and employs more than 2,000 personnel. In addition to headquarters in Kuwait, the Group also has regional offices in Muscat, Oman and Melbourne, Australia.

Sheikh Mubarak is a prominent figure in Middle East business who has been instrumental in spearheading many real estate and hospitality projects that have raised the bar in the region.

Founded in Malta in 1962, Corinthia has evolved into a diverse group now trading as IHI plc, owning, developing and operating luxury hotels, residential and commercial real estate in some of the world’s most prestigious destinations including London, Brussels, Rome New York and the Gulf.

The Group’s subsidiaries include Corinthia Real Estate Ventures (C-REV), which originates and develops real estate projects globally; Corinthia Hotels, which operates hotels; and QP, which provides design and project management services.