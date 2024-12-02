Last Friday, November 29, MITA hosted the sixth edition of the CYBER ROOT 2024, at the Grand Hotel Excelsior, Floriana. This year’s event focused on the synergy between the public administration and the private sector in relation to cybersecurity through the participation of leading experts in the subject matter.

This year’s conference was opened by the MITA CEO, Ing. Emanuel Darmanin who stated that this conference will serve as a key enabling forum for discussing and addressing cybersecurity as a national priority. He also mentioned that cybersecurity has moved to the forefront of the government’s agenda in Malta and worldwide with the Maltese government fully committed to fortify Malta’s cybersecurity posture.

The conference was also addressed by Luca Tagliaretti, Executive Director of the ECCC and by renowned speakers such as Lisa Forte, internationally recognised cybersecurity expert, Greg Van Der Gaast, one of the world’s most infamous ethical hackers, Chelsea Jarvie, an award-winning leader and Greg Williams, Deputy Global Editor of WIRED magazine, Editor-in-Chief of WIRED UK, and Emerging Trends Analyst. The event also hosted a number of panels featuring local and foreign speakers moderated by industry leaders like Dr Ian Gauci, Dr Karl Sammut and Dr Corinne Casha.

CYBER ROOT 2024 was closed by Sam McAlister, Emmy-nominated producer and crisis communication expert, who shared lessons on negotiation and crisis management, drawing parallels to the cybersecurity field.

For more information about CYBER ROOT 2024 and upcoming initiatives, visit https://ncc-mita.gov.mt/cyberroot/ together with MITA’s social media channels.