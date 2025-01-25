Danilo De Dominicis has been identified as the man who died in an Msida motorcycle crash this week as friends and colleagues have expressed their sadness at his death.

DeDominicis was a 36-year-old Italian national, whom Italian news outlets identified as being from the town of Santa Maria Capua Vetere, which is in the Caserta province of the Campania region.

Danilo De Dominicis. Photo: Facebook

On Thursday evening, De Dominicis had been riding his motorcycle through the Tal-Qroqq tunnels when he lost control of the bike and collided with the tunnel walls. An ambulance took him to Mater Dei Hospital but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Craft beer shop POPP said on Saturday that De Dominicis was a colleague and a customer and that they had been saddened by the loss of a “very special human with a big heart and a solar energy that left a mark on anyone who knew him”.

Posting a picture of De Dominicis enjoying himself at a party, they said that this is how they wanted to remember him.

Danilo De Dominicis with friends. Photo: Instagram/dothepopp

“We want to remember him like this, surrounded by beer and good people, as he loved for all those who knew him, raise a glass to him this weekend,” they said.

De Dominicis’s employer, RiskCap International said they were sad to receive news of his passing.

“He was a valued member of our compliance team in Malta and contributed greatly to our organisation. His presence and outgoing personality will be missed, and our thoughts are with his wife, family during this difficult time.”