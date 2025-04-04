With a grand total of 24 races in 2025, Formula 1 brings the fastest sport in the world to some of the biggest countries on the planet. But there is one continent missing… something that could set to change in 2026.

Spectators arrive in their droves to watch the likes of Ferrari, Marcedes and Red Bull battle for the title, with household names like Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen ensuring that the sparks always fly no matter where races take place.

With the UK, the US, China and Monaco all given a spot on the roster, one major omission from the World Championship is Africa – and South Africa could be about to make up for that.

South Africa last hosted an F1 Grand Prix back in 1993 at the Kyalami Circuit. A South African GP came close to fruition in 2022, but worries around the commercial package saw this fail to become a reality.

In a move that really seems to have spurred on a potential bid, the South African government asked parties that were interested in potentially hosting a race to submit proposals by the end of January.

South Africa is reportedly looking at a bid that will span across the course of a decade, potentially starting in 2026 or 2027.

Now, we are at the stage where two courses are in the equation to host. A street circuit in Cape Town is the main rival to the historic Kyalami racetrack outside Johannesburg. The latter was the host of the last GP hosted in South Africa in 1993.

A committee has been created to choose the winning bid in the third quarter of 2025. Betting sites have slashed odds on the Grand Prix almost certainly coming to the country in 2027. This means that F1 fans may have to wait a little longer to see South Africa hosting a race, with a return in 2026 looking less likely.

While circuits in Johannesburg and Cape Town battle it out to be the primary South African bid, there is also the potential risk of missing out altogether to another African country. Rwanda have surfaced as a potential rival to South Africa when it comes to hosting a Grand Prix in Africa.

As sponsors of Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain along with being a partner of the NBA, Rwanda have put their hands up high to host a potential race. Morocco is also touted as a potential venue too.

Positively for South Africa, Rwanda and Morocco is the fact that there is nothing preventing two Grand Prix’s from being hosted on one continent. Indeed, Europe hosts a swathe of races every year.

The chances of a Grand Prix coming to Africa for the first time since 1993 look good. Where that race will be is still yet to be decided. There are a number of viable countries that could host F1’s return to Africa, while those countries will have a selection of circuits that could help to bring the fastest sport in the world back to the continent for the first time in over 30 years.

