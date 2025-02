A knife-wielding man ran off with cash after a 3.15am hold-up on a grocery shop in Cospicua on Wednesday.

The case happened at St Paul Street, where the thief entered the shop and demanded cash from the attendant, a 30-year-old woman. He was handed the contents of the cash register and ran out.

No one was injured.

The police are investigating. A magisterial inquiry is underway.