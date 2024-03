An Easter Marian celebration – Is-Siegħa tal-Omm (The Hour of a Mother) – is being held at Ta’ Pinu sanctuary on the Easter Saturday at 9am.

The celebration, led by Bishop Anton Teuma, will focus on Mary’s waiting for the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The Easter vigil at the sanctuary starts at 8pm, while Easter Sunday mass will be held at 6.15, 8.30, 10, 11.15am and 5pm. The Lectio Divina liturgy will be held at 6.30pm.