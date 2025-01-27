World leaders gather in Auschwitz today to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation by Soviet forces of one of Europe’s most notorious death camps. Between May 1940 and January 1945, at least 1.3 million people, mostly Jews, but also Poles, Soviet prisoners of war, Roma and other minorities, were sent to this camp by the Nazis. Around 1.1 million died in the gas chambers, many others died of starvation, beatings or were shot.

Eighty years from the liberation of Auschwitz these macabre details bear repeating as a reminder of the extent of human depravity within the past century.

Around 50 former prisoners will attend today’s ceremony and some will address the gathering – in what is likely to be the last big commemoration which includes survivors who are still alive and well enough to travel.

On this day, January 27, we also commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day in memory of the six million Jews and numerous others who were murdered by the Nazis in what was without doubt one of the darkest periods known to humankind.

It is important to remember that the Holocaust was Nazi Germany’s deliberate, organised, state-sponsored persecution and genocide of European Jews, not the action of some fringe group or terrorist organisation, which makes it even more chilling.

Learning and remembering about the Holocaust is crucial because it reveals the dangers of antisemitism, discrimination, dehumanisation, intolerance and hate speech. And, unfortunately, these are on the rise today, with certain governments and world leaders not only tolerating, but fuelling hatred and division.

Auschwitz is not simply a historical product of a deranged regime but, rather, the result of the dehumanisation of persons, the misuse of rhetoric, the malicious targeting of those who are different in society and the scapegoating of millions for cheap political gain. We need not look far in history to see how widespread this cynical use of words is.

Sadly, there have been numerous cases of genocide taking place throughout the world since the end of WWII – from Cambodia to Rwanda to ISIS in Iraq and Syria, to mention a few – so it’s is clear we have not learnt our lessons yet.

The world needs to focus on preventing such atrocities from ever happening again – we need a reformed United Nations Security Council – which seems to be unable or unwilling to take measures when these are most needed to prevent conflicts and situations getting out of control. And we need more multilateralism, increased cooperation between the important world powers and less inflammatory rhetoric from global leaders.

The fact that Russia has not been invited to today’s Auschwitz commemoration – even though Soviet troops liberated the camp – because of its invasion of Ukraine is a sign of the turbulent times we are living through. Good relations between Russia and the West – particularly the US –are crucial for a more stable peaceful world. The end of the war in Ukraine is therefore a prerequisite for an improved global political climate.

There are still a lot of questions about the new Trump administration in the US and its effect on global politics.

The first signs are not encouraging at all – ‘America First’ is not the type of rhetoric we need in today’s political climate. Neither are Trump’s divisive comments, his demeaning remarks about immigrants and his open support for far-right groups in Europe.

And in the meantime, there are terrifying signs about the way social media is being manipulated to shape opinions and discourse. As world leaders gather in Auschwitz to commemorate the liberation of the camps, they would do well to reflect on their own words and actions and how these contribute to such humanitarian tragedies.