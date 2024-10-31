The idea behind the introduction of local government just over 30 years ago was the decentralisation of the provision of basic services and a greater focus on the embellishment of a locality. It was an effective way to put in practice the principle of subsidiarity, where decisions are made at the local rather than central level.

At first, the Labour Party would have none of it and stayed away from the elections but, eventually, it too started fielding candidates. There was a considerable degree of scepticism and some doubted whether the initiative would mean bringing political polarisation in the running of localities.

However, for some time, things seemed to be working as they should. Public service delivery improved and citizens harboured a sense of belonging and were proud of their locality.

Sadly, by time, partisan politics became quite evident at local level. The main political parties kept pulling the strings, instructing ‘their’ candidates to call their shots.

They could not be bothered that local councillors first and foremost represented the people of a particular locality rather than the political party they supported.

Little did the main political forces care that the whole idea of having local councils is precisely to bring governance closer to the people, allowing for tailored policies that reflect local needs. It is one thing for the central government to keep an eye on what local councils are doing but it is utterly unacceptable for it to set the agenda and even dictate how councillors vote.

Subsidiarity may still get lip service but it has been thrown out of the window. That is very evident in the unease prevailing among mayors and council members, not to mention the outcome of the latest local elections.

Rather than being limited to the barest minimum and to where absolutely essential, top-down decisions have become the order of the day. The stranglehold by the political parties and the central government can be felt not just by council members but also by the community they are meant to serve.

Even the Council of Europe’s Congress of Local and Regional Authorities has realised not all is well in this minuscule island.

The functions of the local councils, it noted in a monitoring report, “remain limited and far less significant than in most other Council of Europe member states. Local councils are still far from enjoying the right to regulate a substantial share of public affairs as required by the [European Charter of Local Self-Government]”.

While praising the country for its local government reform of 2019, the congress urged Malta to raise the competencies of local councils. It expressed concern about the limited scope of local government here, the ineffectiveness of consultations with local authorities and the “excessive supervision” of local councils by the central authorities.

The monitoring report notes that, although Malta’s national strategy for local government for the period 2023-2030 includes elements that have the potential to reinvigorate the role of local councils, it is “framed in general terms”.

Civil society movement Repubblika made its views about the national strategy very clear.

“Anyone reading this ‘vision’ will note that nowhere is there any mention of increasing the autonomous power of local councils, or even of regional councils, and removing it from ministers’ claws,” wrote movement president Vicki Ann Cremona shortly after the national strategy was launched.

It is time to go back to where it all started and give localities back to the local community.