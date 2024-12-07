Just over a year ago, Malta Public Transport (MPT) introduced 30 new electrified buses for public transport. Then Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia emphasised “how the government is investing heavily in alternative transport”.

He added: “We continue with our commitment to expand with the electrification of the fleet.”

However, good intentions to protect the environment often do not lead anywhere if they are not supported by a steely determination to deliver on promises.

The government has decided to withdraw EU funds earmarked for Malta’s bus operators. This simply means that the electrification of public buses will not continue.

MPT put a brave face on the government’s U-turn, stating it will continue to invest in better quality transport in accordance with its concession agreement.

Pressed to explain why the bus electrification project was being scrapped, Prime Minister Robert Abela said “the funds that were going to be used for the bus-electrification project will go to the people, also in the electrification of private vehicles”.

The government continues to lose credibility where its commitment to environment-friendly initiatives, from missed deadlines for new green areas to sewage seeping into the sea.

The government’s decision to divert funds for the electrification of public transport buses to private individuals at best reflects incompetent planning. At worst, this is a political expediency calculation to prop up fading public support.

Sadly, the government continues to treat the public as simpletons who have no right to know how best to spend their money.

In the meantime, ordinary people must deal with the consequences of the government’s incompetence, including the squandering of public funds and the threats to their health resulting from air and noise pollution.

Malta’s traffic system is chaotic. Road users must endure delays, mental and physical stress and bad air quality due to too many vehicles, especially diesel-driven ones.

All this is not inevitable but challenging to put right after more than a decade of promoting economic growth at all costs.

Statistics released this week saw Malta with the highest increase in greenhouse gas emissions among all EU states in 2023, with levels surging by 31% since 2005. The photo image released by the European Environment Agency is embarrassing for us all.

Unfortunately, many have adopted a fatalistic attitude when it comes to living in an unhealthy environment.

The transport minister must explain why the bus electrification project has been scrapped and what new measures will be taken to ensure that people do not suffer anymore because of uncontrolled pollution excesses.

People today face a barrage of green-friendly messaging from companies hoping to profit from increased concern over environmental issues. The government also tries to project itself as being concerned about our well-being. Unfortunately, many environmental promises don’t pan out. Greenwashing is practised on an industrial scale.

It is time to build confidence again in winning the battle against the deterioration of the environment. Despite the bombardment of green messaging they receive, people are growing more sceptical about how much the government and businesses really care about their health and quality of life.

Greenwashing undermines credible efforts to reduce emissions and address the climate crisis.

Through deceptive political marketing and false claims of sustainability, the government’s greenwashing undermines public trust and stalls the bold action needed to address critical environmental issues. It’s no surprise, then, that many struggle to believe the government is acting in our best interests.

This erosion of trust is particularly disheartening when it concerns matters that directly affect our health and well-being.