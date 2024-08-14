Stereotyping is common in the political world but, in reality, some politicians have stood out for their kindness. That emerges clearly from the moving, heartfelt public account by Stephan Brincat of an episode in his life willed by his late father, former Labour deputy leader Joe Brincat.

It happened in early December 1986, at the funeral of Raymond Caruana who died after being hit by a ricocheting bullet while having a drink at the Gudja Nationalist Party club.

Expecting hostility, the former justice minister, who died earlier this month, still decided to attend the funeral, accompanied by his wife and two young children.

On December 8, 1986, The Times – the law then prohibited the use of the word ‘Malta’ or its derivatives – reported him saying: “I came here with my children purposely to show them that hatred was what we should combat.”

“For those readers old enough, they would recall most Sundays were filled with dread, anticipating injuries or deaths. That was the Malta we lived in,” Brincat wrote in a tribute to his father.

It was not the life the late politician wanted his family to live.

“To this day, I still remember vividly that dad’s intention was not to get any adulation or affirmation... His sole purpose was to show us all what hatred brings along with it and how an act of kindness can prevail and beat hatred any day when humans find common ground.”

He was just 10 years old at the time but the former minister’s son admits “the lesson stuck for life. You can never be ‘too late’ to show kindness”.

This is not meant to be another eulogy to Joe Brincat but, rather, a celebration of those qualities that separate genuine politicians who make politics a mission to serve from those who consider it a fast, easy way to wealth and power.

Scandals involving the political class, serving or former politicians whose motivation is just of the pecuniary kind, broken electoral pledges and dark episodes in public life paint a bleak picture of those supposedly striving to make our lives better. Still, it would be wrong to put all politicians in one basket, to perceive all as being self-centred, only putting up a human face when an election is approaching.

There are individuals who do enter politics with a genuine intention of serving society and make a positive impact.

They vie for public trust through integrity and upholding strong moral principles.

These are the ones who do not fear standing up to be counted and even going against the grain. Believing in the power of one, they prefer to light a candle than curse the dark.

These are the ones who practise empathy. They make it a point to constantly understand and address the needs and concerns of constituents but also of anybody seeking their help, even from ‘the other side’.

They make best use of their competencies, expertise and knowledge to improve society and try to make the country a better place to live in.

These are the resilient type, those able to withstand criticism and setbacks, even if coming from within.

They have no problem being transparent in all their actions, even willing to work across party lines for the national interest.

True, the demands of political life can give rise to compromises, conflicts and unfavourable behaviour. Still, there have been and we do sometimes see politicians with commendable qualities, only motivated by the common good.

They are the sort of politicians the Maltese electorate want and deserve.