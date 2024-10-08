The Maltese people always rose to the occasion, even in the worst of times and under cruel foreign masters. The history books are replete with such instances and Rużar Briffa gives a graphic account of such patriotism in his poem Jum ir-Rebħ (Day of Triumph).

Regrettably, one is justified doubting what sort of patriotism prevails at present in this country – some may even argue it is inexistent, having been substituted by convenience and greed.

The resolute action taken by the Maltese crowd celebrated by Briffa says it all in two sentences: “Jien Maltija! Miskin min ikasbarni, miskin min jidħak bija” (I am Maltese. Woe betide those who denigrate me; woe betide those who deceive me).

In the national anthem, we salute the land that gave us her name. But do we really mean it? Is it really a determined commitment to revere all that makes us Maltese, as our ancestors, immortalised in Briffa’s poem, genuinely wanted to mean when they declared: “I am Maltese”?

Hardly. Just look at our inability or, rather, unwillingness to agree on one national day.

Years back, we used to mark Victory Day, September 8. Eventually, the Nationalist government decided to add September 21 as a national day too. But Dom Mintoff subsequently removed it. After the change in government in 1987, the country ended up with five national holidays.

That decision by then prime minister Eddie Fenech Adami must have been motivated by conciliatory considerations. Historian Henry Frendo recalled that, in 1988, he had been asked by a cabinet minister to recommend a possible date for a national day. He had indicated five days, listing the pros and cons in each case.

“Not to ruffle any feathers in the immediate post-Mintoffian era, still heavily charged politically, the Fenech Adami cabinet had adopted all five dates, designating them as ‘national feasts’ and ‘public holidays’. Hence, today’s predicament.

“However, time does not stand still,” the historian had said in a letter to the Times of Malta.

Appeals to address the matter objectively have been made along the years by various quarters and historians on both sides of the political divide. The latest such call was made by President Myriam Spiteri Debono on the 60th anniversary of Independence Day.

“The time is ripe for the country’s historical events to unite us in a truly and tangible manner. Were that not to happen, we would be making a mockery of our five national holidays. National holidays whose main characteristic is uniting a nation,” she said.

There is increasing consensus on Independence Day as the preferred candidate for a single national day. Dissenting views remain but Malta’s European Union membership experience is still fresh in many people’s memory and that bodes well for not only the political leaders but also the people agreeing on one national day.

In view of her latest appeal, the president can take advantage of her regular meetings with the political leaders to encourage a way forward.

One possibility could be some form of an eminent persons’ group presided by the parliamentary speaker and including all surviving former presidents, and the incumbent. They can certainly use their influence within the political forces to arrive to find common ground and then make a formal proposal to both the prime minister and the leader of the opposition, paving the way for consensus in parliament.

That will make the president’s wish – expressed in her Independence Day speech – come true: proving the Maltese are mature.