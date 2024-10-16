The bomb blast that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia seven years ago today will always cause a long shadow over Malta.

The assassination of a journalist should have triggered a period of national reflection to prevent the seeds of hate and greed from ever taking root again. Instead, the deep rifts that have defined Maltese politics and society have remained the same, possibly even growing wider.

We cannot dismiss Daphne’s assassination as simply a tragic chapter best forgotten. A public inquiry concluded that the Maltese government was responsible for Daphne’s death, citing a culture of impunity that enabled the crime. Sadly, despite new legislation, reports and endless debates, much of the reaction from the government and key institutions has appeared more performative than rooted in conviction.

In the last seven years, foreign dignitaries, from top EU officials to royalty, have lined up to pay their respects to Daphne either at the murder scene in Bidnija or at the memorial in Valletta. These gestures of solidarity are in sharp contrast to the actions – or, rather, inactions – of the current government.

Prime Minister Robert Abela, while offering vague statements on justice and reform, has yet to make even a symbolic gesture at any of these memorials. We do not expect Abela to publicly align with Daphne’s writing or beliefs but his inaction to even pay tribute reflects a deeper problem: a reluctance to acknowledge the need for political healing.

Despite the rhetoric, the government remains uncomfortable with the free press – seeing it as more of an obstacle than an essential democratic pillar.

Information that should be available in the public interest continues to be restricted. This government’s increasing reliance on social media to communicate is indicative that it wants a one-sided conversation, where difficult questions are ignored and genuine engagement with the press is avoided.

We do need to acknowledge some changes as well as the establishment of new entities to ensure accountability and reform. But we need to ask whether these changes were merely to appease international observers and repair Malta’s tarnished reputation.

Corrupt practices continue to make headlines and meritocracy is a standard joke, suggesting that any reforms have been cosmetic.

Meanwhile, extremist voices persist on both sides of the fence. Online trolls continue to denigrate Daphne even in death. Many still believe she “asked for it” because of her writings.

Seven years later, the toxic online discourse has only worsened, with hate speech rife on social media platforms.

We continue seeing a dangerous cycle of tribalism, where partisan loyalty outweighs critical thinking and where we prioritise personal gain over the collective good.

At the same time, those advocating for justice in Daphne’s case must also consider a broader perspective. It is essential to recognise that not everyone who shares the desire for justice will align entirely with Daphne’s writings. It is no secret that her writings hurt many people.

If we really seek reconciliation, then we all need to show empathy and understand the pain felt on all sides. Only then can true healing begin.

Daphne’s murder has galvanised activists and journalists, leading to more investigative reporting and a stronger push for accountability. Monthly gatherings to mark this tragic event serve as a reminder that critical voices should never be silenced.

The horrifying image of a mother and a journalist blown up in her car should haunt us. The significance of Daphne’s murder should never go away. We can only start to heal when all those responsible for her death face justice and once we address our collective responsibility to address the societal rifts that enabled such a tragedy.