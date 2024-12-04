With our scorching summers, it’s no surprise that a recent European Investment Bank survey found 84 per cent of Maltese respondents scared that climate change would force them to move to less climate-vulnerable places.

So strong was this concern that the Maltese listed climate change as the nation’s second-greatest challenge.

In addition to this, Maltese respondents stood out from other EU member states “for their strong awareness of the need to adapt to climate change”.

Several related issues that keep cropping up in other surveys include overpopulation and the fact that our population is ageing.

According to World Health Organisation data, life expectancy at birth has improved by four years between 2000 and 2021: average life expectancy was 77.8 in 2000 and 81.8 in 2021.

This means we have never lived as long as we do now.

It follows that since our life expectancy has increased, we have far more incentive (and time) to embark on lifelong learning and development.

Not only does it make sense to keep expanding our skill sets in a rapidly developing world that waits for no one, but research has shown that keeping the brain active may help prevent diseases such as dementia.

The problem is that despite the various benefits of staying mentally active, the Maltese are just not taking advantage of the opportunities on offer.

According to Eurostat data compiled in 2022, only 12.8 per cent of Maltese citizens aged 25-64 took part in some form of education and training.

Given that the European Pillar of Social Rights states that 60 per cent of all adults should be participating in some form of training on a yearly basis by 2030, our statistic is abysmal.

It also implies that a massive chunk of our population is not growing their skill set enough to keep up with the rest of the world.

We must move away from the mindset that education exists solely to procure employment and ends at the ripe age of 23.

The world is constantly evolving, and no one can afford to be left behind because they’re too afraid to take advantage of the opportunities offered.

It’s not just the fact that adults with low-level skills face a higher risk of unemployment and social exclusion while they are still in the working world, but it also makes them a lot more vulnerable and easier to take advantage of as they get older.

We need to make it our social mission to encourage our adult population to take lifelong education seriously and make it as accessible to everyone. The more we talk about this and promote it in our towns and villages, the more people will feel supported to take on new challenges and grow as individuals.

And since many people cite financial constraints as a reason to halt their learning, when courses aren’t free or subsidised, there must be more freely available information about funding opportunities that citizens can tap into.

The most significant investment any civilised country can make is in educating its people.

Education should not just be a means to an end but a way for citizens to continue to grow and participate in society and ultimately lead more enriched and fulfilled lives.

Investing in lifelong learning is not just about personal growth or staying relevant in the workforce. It is also about equipping people with the knowledge and skills to tackle the challenges of our time, including the looming threat of climate change.