The church of St Anthony of Padua in Għajnsielem has eight new altar servers. The investiture of Matthias Grech, Zayne Vella, Kyler Grima, Lucas Grima, Jacques Le Prevost, Luke Debrincat, Gabriel Debrincat and Liam Vincent Cassar took place during a special ceremony on October 6. They received their vestments as a symbol of their commitment to serve at the altar by Fr Provincial Twanny Chircop OFM.

After the homily, their parents made a promise to help their children live according to the values of the Church, especially by encouraging them to love God and the Franciscan community that is welcoming them into their church. The parents also declared their willingness to offer their children to religious vocations if this is God’s calling for them.

On the other hand, the altar servers, with great enthusiasm, made their own pledge, promising to be friends of Jesus and to carry out their duties with holiness. They committed themselves to serving at the altar with responsibility and dedication to God and their community.

After the blessing of the vestments, the sash was given to the children by their parents, followed by a special prayer to Jesus, asking Him to help them remain close to Him at the altar and to be an example of prayer and good behaviour.