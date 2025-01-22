Three men facing terrorism charges in connection with an alleged ship mutiny have lost their latest bid to have the case dismissed.

The trio - known as the El Hiblu 3 after the ship involved in the 2019 incident - argued that a Maltese court had no jurisdiction over the case as the alleged crimes took place outside Maltese territorial waters and that no Maltese citizens were involved.

A court had dismissed that claim in May 2024 but the defendants appealed that decision. On Wednesday, a court of appeal upheld the original verdict.

“These facts... can only be decided by the jury during the trial,” a court composed of Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti and judges Edwina Grima and Giovanni Grixti concluded.

The three defendants - Amara Kromah, Abdul Kader and Abdalla Bari - were teenagers when they were detained and arrested aboard the oil tanker El Hiblu in 2019 after army officials intercepted it while out at sea.

The ship had rescued a group of migrants off Libya and was returning them to a Libyan port when the rescued passengers allegedly hijacked the vessel and ordered its captain to turn around and sail towards Malta.

Police allege that the hijacking was led by Kromah, Kader and Bari, who were aged 15, 16 and 19 at the time. The Attorney General subsequently charged all three with terrorism-related crimes. They were held in custody for nine months and granted bail in November 2019.

They deny all charges and say they were serving as translators for others in the group, as they could communicate with the captain in English. One of the three defendants, Kader, has been missing since 2023 and is believed to have fled Malta.

Their case has attracted international attention and has been the subject of a campaign by the international human rights group Amnesty International.

Prominent local figures led by former President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca have also campaigned for charges against the three to be dropped.

Speaking on Wednesday after the court decision, defendant Abdalla Bari said he was “shattered” by the verdict.

“[Over] the past five years, I had a very messy and complicated life and I don’t know when this ordeal will finally stop. But one thing is clear, I have faith in God that all this will end one day, because we are innocent,” he said.

Fellow defendant Amara Kromah said he was “devastated and angry”.

“When we finally had the opportunity to escape the inhumane treatments in Libya, we couldn't afford to be returned to a place where our freedoms and safety were not guaranteed anymore and coming to Malta was the only option we had to save our lives,” he added.

A group of over 30 activists and groups supporting the defendants said the Maltese state was out to “make an example” of the three young men “to deter others from defending their basic human rights and righteously resisting push-backs to Libya.”

“These forced returns are a clear violation of international law, constituting a threat to returnees’ lives and wellbeing,” they said.