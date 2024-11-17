Since its inception, Creative Europe has provided millions in funding to the creative, cultural and audiovisual sectors across Europe, enabling countless projects that inspire, educate, and connect. For Maltese artists, filmmakers, musicians, writers, and cultural organizations, this represents an invaluable opportunity to access resources, training, and a network that supports growth and innovation. By participating in the Creative Europe programme, Malta’s creatives have the opportunity to reach new audiences, exchange ideas across borders, and develop projects that can make a meaningful impact.

Creative Europe calls target diverse facets of the creative, cultural and audiovisual sectors, inviting all applicants to play an active role in integrating key cross-cutting issues into their projects, both creatively and operationally.

What are these cross-cutting issues?

Inclusion, Diversity and Gender Equality, is one of the cross-cutting issues which lies at the heart of Creative Europe, in its commitment to represent and engage diverse voices, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds or with limited opportunities. This includes professionals, participants and audiences facing obstacles due to disability or health problems, economic, social or geographical obstacles or cultural differences. Whether through multicultural festivals, inclusive art projects, audiovisual projects focusing on such segments of society, this programme is the perfect platform to enable creative initiatives to redefine what inclusivity means in our cultural landscape, as well as empower people from all walks of life, ensuring that they achieve their full potential and benefit from the same rights.

Environmental Sustainability, is another fundamental cross-cutting issue for the Creative Europe programme. As climate change becomes a global pressing concern, projects are encouraged to contribute to the European Green Deal by adopting more environmentally sustainable practices, such as the promotion of green practices within artistic production, sustainable event management and eco-conscious film production amongst others. Why? Because Creative Europe recognises the important role that the creative industries can play in the green transition, through awareness-raising, learning, communication and the sharing of good practices, developing innovative ways to tackle environmental challenges.

Want to get to know more about these calls? Get in touch with the Creative Europe Desk Malta on 2090 8990/1/7 or by sending us an e-mail on info.culturedesk@ewropakreattiva.mt / info.mediadesk@ewropakreattiva.mt and stay up to date with what we are up to by following our Facebook Page - Creative Europe Desk Malta or by visiting: www.creativeeuropemalta.mt