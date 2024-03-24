On March 1, 2024, Malta made another important step forward towards combatting the manipulation of sports competitions on a local level with the publication of Legal Notice 39 of 2024 and Legal Notice 40 of 2024 respectively.

These two legal notices regulate the setting up and functioning of the Maltese national platform which had already been envisaged in Article 44 of the Sports Governance and Integrity Act of 2021.

Legal Notice 40 regulates the establishment and composition of the national platform, whilst Legal Notice 39 regulates the powers and obligations of the national platform.

The national platform is to be coordinated by the Authority for Integrity in Maltese Sport (AIMS).

The identification and role of the national platform steams out of the Macolin Convention, whereby each party to the Convention is obliged to identify and set up its national platform via Article 13 of the Convention which states that “each Party shall identify a national platform addressing manipulation of sports competitions.”

