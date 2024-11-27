The European Parliament on Wednesday approved the new EU top team led by Ursula von der Leyen to take office next month, at a time of mounting challenges for the 27-nation bloc.

Lawmakers backed the composition of the next European Commission, with 370 votes in favour and 282 against, allowing for the new members of the executive body to officially start work on December 1. To be confirmed, the College of Commissioners needed a majority of the votes cast.

Malta's nominee, Glenn Micallef will be responsible for the Intergenerational Fairness, Youth, Culture and Sport portfolio.

Prime Minister Robert Abela wished Micallef well with his new role.

This will be Ursula von der Leyen’s second term as Commission President, following the approval of her first commission by MEPs in November 2019.

Ahead of the vote, von der Leyen presented her team and programme.

“We are ready to get to work immediately,” she said, stressing that her team will always be devoted to fighting for freedom, sovereignty, security and prosperity.

Von der Leyen said the Commission’s first initiative will be a so-called "competitiveness compass" to close Europe’s innovation gap with the US and China, to increase security and independence and to deliver on decarbonisation.

On the European Green Deal, she said: “We must and we will stay the course on its goals”.

In the debate, some MEPs called on the Commission to improve European competitiveness in the light of intensifying global competition, to implement the European Green Deal, to ensure energy independence, and to build a defence union in response to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Others signalled their disapproval of the new College of Commissioners.