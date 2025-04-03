The European Parliament on Thursday voted to limit red-tape for companies by reducing excessive regulatory burdens.

In a statement issued soon after the EP voted “overwhelmingly” to postpone the entry into force of certain reporting obligations for companies, EP president Roberta Metsola welcomed the outcome and underlined the parliament’s commitment to foster a more competitive and business-friendly environment.

“We listened. We acted. Speaking with the industry, with SMEs, with factories, with self-employed and family-run businesses in the last months, the message was clear: excessive red tape is stifling progress,” Metsola said in a Facebook post.

She added this was “an important step forward.”

“We will keep adapting, reforming, and becoming more efficient. We will keep doing all we can for Europe to regain our competitive edge,”

She continued that the measures approved on Thursday are part of the European Parliament’s broader effort to enhance economic resilience, streamline bureaucracy, and ensure that businesses, particularly SMEs, can thrive in a rapidly evolving global market.