The Għaqda Dilettanti Ġimgħa l-Kbira Għawdex is holding an exhibition to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Passion play L-Imsallab fi Triqatna.

During the exhibition’s inauguration, society president Jamie Camilleri reflected on the group’s journey since its formation in 2000 and related some interesting facts.

The ceremony was concluded with the presentation of tokens to the six actors who have portrayed Jesus over the years, as well as to the longest-serving actor. Another token was awarded to George Cassar, the founder of the group and the mind behind L-Imsallab fi Triqatna.

The exhibition, being held at the Xewkija Windmill, is supported by the Cultural Heritage Directorate and the Gozo ministry. It is open until tomorrow between 8.30am and 8pm.