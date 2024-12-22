Carl Barthet is showing a series of paintings focusing on the horrors of war currently transpiring between Israel and Palestine, particularly on the 13,000 children who have died in the conflict to date.

Curated by Emanuel Borg, the exhibition depicts the artist’s frank reaction to what he considers a genocide, abhorring the injustice and violence of possession and power.

The title of his exhibition – Faces – reveals Barthet’s troubled conscience, exposing in an emotional language the pain, suffering and despair of facial expression, says the curator.

Another painting at the exhibition Faces. Another exhibit

“The death of 13,000 children can hardly pass unnoticed,” says Borg. “Even the death of one child is a shame on humanity… just imagine the horror of exterminating thousands. It is the ‘pazzia bestialissma’ that Leonardo [da Vinci] writes about. It is worse than madness as it kills the soul, the spirit, the mind and body of man. It is self-harm. Death hardly glorifies life; it destroys and annihilates it. Life retains dignity but death suffocates it.”

The faces of Palestinian children of both sexes in the exhibition underline the horror of war. They are hungry, sleepless and robbed of their right to play as they flee from exploding bombs, the curator continues.

The artist shares his horror and concern to stimulate responsibility and enhances the necessity to prod us to take action.

Faces is showing at the SkyParks Business Centre MIA until March 31. For more information, contact Carl Barthet on 9948 9840 or carl.barthet@occudent.com.