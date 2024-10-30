Recent studies underscore the importance of solid succession and financial planning for family businesses aiming to expand internationally.

The 2024 European Family Business Survey revealed that 72 per cent of family businesses with strong succession and financial planning actively pursue internationalisation. Another study conducted in 2023 had also found that 50% of successful international ventures stemmed from structured leadership transitions and diversified investment, underscoring the importance of robust planning for global growth.

In line with the above findings, Ganado Advocates and Zampa Debattista are co-hosting the second edition of their Family Business Forum on November 7, 2024, at the Corinthia Palace Hotel, Attard.

Under the theme “Navigating Change and Going Global,” this half-day seminar will bring together experts, business leaders, and professionals to discuss critical issues that influence the sustainability and growth of family businesses.

In response to the evolving global business landscape, this year’s forum will focus on strategies to help family enterprises expand internationally while maintaining their legacy.

Key discussions will address topics such as effective succession planning, international market entry, and the importance of adaptability in a globalised economy.

The event will feature a mix of panel discussions, a keynote presentation, and a special interview segment led by Max Ganado, Consultant at Ganado Advocates, designed to offer practical strategies for internationalisation.

Several participants who will share their experiences and insights on driving business success across borders will include Kris Lanzon, Managing Director, FBS Marketing Limited, Rebecca Bonnici, CEO, BELS English Language Schools, Matthew Bezzina, CEO, eCabs Technologies, Michael Mercieca, Director, Zanzi, Abigail Agius Mamo, Business Management Coach, KastellVP and Nathan Farrugia, Managing Director, Vistage.

The event has also secured the collaboration and support of misco who is currently undertaking an online survey amongst family businesses to gain insights related to their appetite and efforts to internationalise their operations.

Family businesses interested in participating in this survey may complete the brief questionnaire on https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/8017425/Internationalisation-of-Family-Businesses-Survey-Family-Business-Forum

For more information and registration to attend the Family Business Forum, visit www.ganado.com/the-family-business-forum