Cultural and social organisations will continue to receive government financial support as the new guidelines and regulations for the Artistic Heritage Scheme 2025 were launched on Friday.

The scheme will support organisations that work on a voluntary basis towards strengthening and preserving traditions related to Maltese feasts.

This scheme covers three main categories:

Band Societies and Festive Musical Societies – up to €8,000 per eligible entity

Health and safety in fireworks factories – up to €5,000* per eligible entity

Semi-permanent artistic scaffolding – up to €5,000 per eligible entity

*Organisations using fireworks factories which are not their property can benefit up to €2,500

Speaking at the launch, Minister for the National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government Owen Bonnici said this scheme will further strengthen Malta's cultural heritage.

"Maltese heritage is part of our identity. Through this scheme, we are investing directly in those organisations that preserve and increase the beauty of our feasts, while increasing security and strengthening their cultural infrastructure."

Rita Falzon, Head of Funds within Arts Council Malta, said "This scheme is designed to give the necessary support to organisations that devote their time to upholding and keeping the artistic and musical traditions linked to Maltese feasts alive. We encourage eligible organisations to apply and benefit from this fund."

Applications for the first call of the scheme will be accepted by 1 April 2025, with results expected to be released on 8 May 2025. Applications for the second call will be open until 7 October 2025, with results expected on 13 November 2025.

For more information about the scheme and application process, visit www.artscouncil.mt or contact the Council by email on fundinfo@artscouncil.mt or by telephone, on 23347230.