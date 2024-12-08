Like other localities, Mqabba is today celebrating the feast of the Immaculate Conception.

A solemn high mass at 4pm will be followed by a procession with the statue of Our Lady of the Lily, led by the Confraternity of the Immaculate Conception, with the participation of other confraternities, clergy and parishioners.

The procession will follow this route: Church Square, Saint Basil Street, Carmel Street, Valletta Road, Parish Street and Church Square. It will come to an end with the Antiphon of the Immaculate Conception, a Eucharistic celebration and the kissing of the reliquary at the parish church.

External festivities will proceed with a musical concert by Our Lady of the Lily Band, directed by Mro Andrew Calleja in Mqabba’s main square.