A local financial services industry body is to organise training initiatives to help tackle an ongoing skills shortage in the sector.

The Financial Institutions Malta Association (FIMA) said it is developing training programs in collaboration with Finance Malta and the financial services watchdog, the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA).

It announced the initiative at an event marking its 7th anniversary last week.

Held at Multitude Bank’s offices in Gzira, the event brought together leading industry professionals and other stakeholders to reflect on Malta’s dynamic financial services landscape.

FIMA chairperson and Bitpanda managing director Fiorentina D'Amore emphasised the association’s dedication to addressing workforce gaps through targeted programs saying that financial services is a “knowledge economy”.

“Today, we celebrate not just FIMA's milestones but the collective achievements and ongoing collaboration within Malta’s financial community. Our mission is clear: to build a resilient, innovative ecosystem that prioritises growth, collaboration, and regulatory excellence - all while also addressing the critical need for a skilled, fintech-ready workforce,” D’Amore said.

She later added that 2025 would be a big year for Malta’s financial services sector as several international legal compliance standards and regulations would come into force, alongside expanding partnerships and enhancing banking relationships to strengthen the industry.

Closing off the event, Multitude Bank CEO Antti Kumpulainen commended FIMA’s evolving role.

Describing Multitude Bank as the “bank for FinTech” with its range of account and payment services tailored for the sector, Kumpulainen said he was looking forward to strengthening collaboration with FIMA and its members.