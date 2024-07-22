The financial services sector in Malta continued to grow in strength, with NSO data showing that 97.6% of Malta’s €500 billion stock of foreign direct investment is now attributable to this industry.

In this context, Finance Malta has reinforced its message to promote Malta’s standing as a trusted and reputable financial jurisdiction.

In its Annual Report, which received approval during the Annual General Meeting held in June by FinanceMalta’s founding Associations, FinanceMalta provides a comprehensive overview of its extensive efforts and achievements in positioning Malta as a prominent international financial centre.

The report also details a year of increased activity and substantial accomplishments on both domestic and global fronts.

The organisation’s key objective remained that of strengthening Malta’s visibility abroad, providing exposure to the jurisdiction, as well as to regulators and representatives of the private sector – including its 250 members – at no less than 32 international events. These covered a wide spectrum of financial sectors, including funds, asset management, insurance, private wealth management, fintech and capital markets.

These international events attracted the participation of more than 100 delegates. Among the standout moments of the year were FinanceMalta’s participation at Money 20/20 Europe under its distinct “inMalta” brand and the successful organisation of the prestigious networking event “Malta – A Global Financial Services Platform” at London’s historic Guildhall, which drew participation from over 600 esteemed international delegates.

In parallel to efforts to promote Malta’s financial centre, FinanceMalta has sought to lead companies to think about sustainable finance, through the launch of a website which keeps practitioners informed of recent developments and best practice on the matter.

FinanceMalta has also actively promoted financial literacy across all demographics and societal levels. It has convened numerous stakeholders to assess the current landscape, which features some 70 active projects, and identify gaps in ongoing efforts.

Throughout the year, FinanceMalta enhanced its digital presence with a dynamic, regularly updated website and the informative “Insight Newsletter.” The foundation expanded its social media outreach, growing its follower base, and produced a record-breaking 44 episodes of the #FinTalks podcast series.

Commenting on the launch of FinanceMalta’s Annual Report, its chairman George Vella said: “Over the past year, we have strengthened our resolve to share the potential that the Maltese financial services jurisdiction has to offer, including stability and cost-effectiveness.”

“I am encouraged by the number of firms setting up shop here, whether established international companies or small start-ups, enticed by the flourishing ecosystem that has consolidated over the past decade. With this resolve, I am optimistic and keen to unravel what the future of this industry has in store.”

Malta’s financial services sector today employs around 18,000 people, a 7,000 increase from 2018.

This article was first published in The Corporate Times.