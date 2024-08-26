Fr Andro Fernandez OFM is the first Filipino priest to be assigned to the Gozo diocese after the intervention of Bishop Anton Teuma, through the coordination of the head of the Ethnic Community Support Group Mgr Emmanuel Saliba and Fr Marcello Ghirlando OFM. This move was necessitated after the Filipino community in Gozo felt the need to have a permanent Filipino priest to serve their community.

Ten years a priest, Fr Fernandez, 40, celebrated his first mass for the Filipino community at St James church in Victoria, where around 45 Filipinos welcomed him as their spiritual adviser.

Every Sunday, through the help of the Legion of Mary of Victoria, the Filipino Gozo community, led by their president Riden Glinofria, organises English mass at the Legion of Mary headquarters in Victoria. Usually, the mass is celebrated by various priests in English. Attendance was an average of 15 people, but the number increased to 35 by time.

The Filipino community is very active. They are normally invited to sing during the novena mass in Munxar, Nadur and Xagħra and during the feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary at the cathedral.

Fr John Azzopardi with Fr Andro Fernandez OFM at the sacristy of St Anthony of Padua church in Għajnsielem.

In September 2022, a Filipino priest Fr Daniel Borromeo OFM, who just finished his studies in Rome, visited Gozo and celebrated mass in the Tagalog language. At that time some 52 Filipinos attended.

Encouraged by the numerous attendees, Glinofria continued to invite priests who were studying in Rome, including Fr Rex Douglas Sungacad who came to Gozo four times to celebrate mass, Fr Raymond Osok OFM, who celebrated Holy Week and Easter celebrations for Filipinos, and Fr Leonardo Carlos Sanchez CP.

It was evident, that every time a Filipino priest said mass, the attendance reached an average of 50 as attendees can even more understand the teaching and reflection of God’s words and message during mass.