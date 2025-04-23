Former Transport Malta CEO, Jonathan Borg, has been nominated by the government as an ambassador.

Last year, Borg was removed from his role as Transport Malta CEO, less than a year after he was appointed.

Now, he will serve as Malta’s non-resident Ambassador to the Republic of Panama.

Borg received the full endorsement of both government and opposition representatives on 7 April during a grilling before the parliamentary committee tasked with scrutinising government appointments.

“Mr Borg brings to this role an exceptional breadth of international experience, particularly in the maritime and oil and gas sectors. His appointment marks a strategic step in strengthening Malta’s bilateral relations with Panama and advancing our shared interests in global trade, maritime collaboration, and economic development,” a press release read.

Borg was appointed to replace Brigadier Jeffrey Curmi in the role at the end of April 2023, following weeks of speculation that the former commander of the Armed Forces had stepped down from the role.

Borg is a veteran of more than 30 years in the maritime industry.