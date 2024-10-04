On the occasion of the feast of St Francis of Assisi being celebrated at the Franciscan church in Għajnsielem on Sunday, Mgr Angelo Falzon OFM, Bishop of the diocese of Comayagua in Honduras, led a concelebrated mass on September 30. After mass, Fr Walter Vassallo, on behalf of the Franciscan community

of Għajnsielem, presented a donation to Mgr Falzon in aid of poor families in his diocese. Mgr Falzon then had a meeting with Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma at the Franciscan convent.

Meanwhile, yesterday, after mass, the community celebrated the transitus of the saint – the annual celebration by Franciscans throughout the world of the passing of St Francis from this life to life with God.

On Sunday, a demonstration with the statue of St Francis will be held at 9.30am, followed by the blessing of animals at the church parvis.

Fr Provincial Twanny Chircop OFM will lead a concelebrated mass at 11am, followed by the investiture of new altar boys.