The funeral arrangements for anti-drug campaigner and long-standing Caritas Malta director Mgr Victor Grech have been announced.

The broadcaster, also known as Dun Victor, died Wednesday, with news of the government’s intention to give Grech a state-organised funeral on Saturday announced shortly afterwards.

A funeral organised by the state is one step short of a State funeral normally reserved for former prime ministers and presidents.

The funeral cortege will leave Mater Dei Hospital on Friday at 9.30am, proceeding to the San Blas Therapeutic Community Centre in Żebbuġ where it will arrive shortly before 10am.

The body of Mgr Grech will lie in state from 10.30am to 1pm and from 3pm to 6pm that day, with a book of condolences available to be signed by members of the public.

On Saturday, the funeral cortege will leave the community centre at 9.15am before proceeding to the parish church in Tal-Ibraġ, where it is due to arrive at around 9.40am.

Mgr Grech was a resident of Tal-Ibraġ and once served as a priest there. Residents and members of the clergy will be given the opportunity to pay their respects before the cortege continues to the St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta.

The funeral mass will be held at 10.30am led by Archbishop Charles Scicluna, with dignitaries including Prime Minister Robert Abela and President Myriam Spiteri Debono in attendance.

After the mass, the burial will take place in a private ceremony.

Flags on public buildings across the country will be flown at half-mast on Saturday, which has been declared a Day of Mourning.

Mgr Victor Grech, described as “an icon of love and unity” pioneered the fight against drug abuse and dedicated his life to counselling and charitable work.