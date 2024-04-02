Swieqi United, University of Malta ACJ Group, ŻRQ Bormla, and Luxol St Andrews advanced to the E & L Futsal Trophy semi-finals with convincing victories against their respective opponents.

Holders University of Malta ACJ Group secured a solid 4-0 victory against Birżebbuġa St Peter’s Futsal to secure their place in the last four. Brazilian player Guilherme Fonseca scored a brace, while Steven Camilleri and Melvin Borg contributed additional goals for their team. The referees for the match were Andrea Naudi and Danilo Francalanza.

Last year’s finalists, Luxol St Andrew’s, cruised to an 11-1 victory against the Maltese under-18 team. Victor Oliveira Dias completed a hat-trick, supported by doubles from Matthew Attard and Marwan Telisi. Luke Gatt, Jhon Castro Pulido, Andy Mangion, and Robert Stoyanov also found the net for Luxol St Andrew’s. The Maltese youth team managed their solitary goal through an own goal by Mark Zammit. Clint Cassar and Antonio Cassar officiated the match.

