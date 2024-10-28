iGaming is a very special sphere, a competitive and regulated sector. Given your extensive experience across various fields, could you describe whether leadership in iGaming differs from leadership in other sectors?

I would say that this is a pretty philosophical question. I’m very sure that, regardless of the industry, leadership is first of all about creating a vision of the future and bringing in the experience. The company life cycle always creates specific challenges, and leading a team into this future requires well-built relationships, inspiration, and a strong sense of purpose.

But leadership is also about the context – the industry itself, the team, as well as about making them leverage and develop their skills in different ways. And here I can name some of the leadership challenges that I see in the iGaming industry.

Navigating change is the first one. The whole world is changing now, and stability and predictability are our past. But in iGaming, with its young and dynamic environment, evolving regulation, and a pretty big grey segment, changes happen even faster. This makes solid planning quite tough, and a leader must not only handle change with a cold mind but also guide the team to do the same to achieve goals.

Another challenge that is very similar to the first is making decisions under uncertainty. Lack of reliable analytics, unpredictable regulations, and several other factors create a lot of speculation and uncertainty, and a leader has to find the best and most effective way to keep the team and the company operating successfully.

What does it mean to be a leader for you? How has your definition of leadership changed or evolved during your career path?

At the beginning of my career, I viewed a leader as a high-level manager who could deliver real valuable results for the business. But very soon, my perception of leadership started to transform towards a more people-centric approach. Of course, “What?” – objectives and goals – remains very important, but “How?” is also a crucial question in leadership.

Being a leader means energising the team, helping them see big goals, love challenges, believe in their limitless opportunities, practise what they preach, be proud of their result, and constantly strive to do even more, even better. And one more important trait of a leader is to always see people, understand their needs, and respect them. Not everyone wants and can follow their leader's style, so a leader should be ready to accept it and make the most out of it.

There is a theory that a leader is not the creator of a product, but rather the creator of an atmosphere and conditions that enable employees to create that product. How does this theory relate to your style of leadership in SOFTSWISS?

Many years ago, I heard that a good leader is someone who, after quitting, leaves both products and people stronger than they were before their appointment. These words still resonate with me. But now I'm ready to refine this statement: a good leader creates or develops teams that can constantly improve the product even when the leader quits or is not available.

I see the highest leadership mastery in a team that performs even better when their leader is not available for consultations. Yes, I mean what I said. I believe the best teams, under the best leadership, are ready to take complete accountability and do their best to bring the best result, even in their leader's absence.

I hope that I’ve managed to create such a team of responsible and determined individuals. At least I feel absolutely confident taking long vacations or sabbaticals without any need to stay connected to my laptop or corporate chats.

Attracting and retaining talent in such a competitive iGaming industry is key – in what ways do you invest in your teams to enable them, and the company, to grow?

Attracting and retaining employees are two sides of one coin – they belong to the same, but have different pictures. Attracting talent is, first of all, about a powerful employer brand, vivid projects, an image of a strong leader in the team, and an alumni network that leaves positive feedback in the market, etc.

Retaining talent is about corporate values, motivation, engagement, inspiration, respect, trust, and opportunities for developing and implementing personal ideas or self-realisation.

At SOFTSWISS, we invest heavily in our teams through personal performance management and creating a supportive work environment.

Clear communication is also essential – everyone should understand how their role contributes to the company’s broader goals, and that keeps them motivated and aligned.

We also prioritise continuous learning. Twice a year, we conduct evaluations with employees, managers, and HR to create tailored learning plans. These plans shape on-the-job development, provide access to internal workshops or external courses that help employees grow their skills and advance in their careers.

Additionally, we offer excellent working conditions, including flexible remote work options, well-equipped office spaces, and comprehensive perks like mental health programmes. These benefits ensure our employees have a positive working atmosphere and work-life balance, promoting both personal and professional growth.

Regular check-ins help us stay connected with our teams, providing necessary support and ensuring they have the tools to succeed. By contributing to our people, we foster an environment where both the team and the company can thrive.

Malta is the centre of iGaming. What advice would you give to readers and young leaders entering the iGaming sphere now?

I will start with some general advice.

Grow self-awareness – it will always help you be in contact with yourself. Learn from everything and everywhere, especially from mistakes, whether your own or others’, as this is about creating and cultivating a growth mindset. Develop your emotional intelligence to establish effective relationships with key stakeholders and empower your team. Be proactive and persistent – this will help you achieve the hardest goals.

And here is some specific advice:

Develop adaptability and the ability to pivot and navigate uncertainty when the context changes. Stay aware of the legal and regulatory landscape. Be technology and analytics savvy. And regularly devote time to understanding your end consumers – develop a customer-centric mindset.

