At the end of January, government’s Consolidated Fund registered a deficit of €185.7 million, the National Statistics Office reported on Friday.

Central government debt totalled €10,562.5 million in January, €803.1 million higher than the same month last year.

Recurrent revenue fell by €50.2 million compared to the previous year, while total expenditure increased by €53.1 million.

The increase in expenditure, coupled with lower revenue, lead to a negative change in the government’s Consolidated Fund by €103.4 million.

The largest drop in revenue was recorded under Value Added Tax (€44.5 million), while contributions to government entities (€29.9 million) reported the biggest increase among the expenditure categories.

Expenditure by main category. Source: NSO

Higher contributions were, among others, made towards the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (€11.3 million), Aġenzija Sapport (€6.8 million) and Court Services Agency (€6.3 million). Further increases were also recorded under Programmes and Initiatives (€20.8 million) and Personal Emoluments (€13.8 million). Meanwhile, Operational and Maintenance Expenses dropped by €5.3 million.

There were also higher outlays towards social security benefits (€7.6 million), EU own resources (€5.8 million) and Child Care for All scheme (€4.3 million).

There was less spending on road construction and improvements (€6.9 million), maritime facilities (€2.9 million) and property, plant and equipment (€2.7 million).

The drop in capital was partially offset by increases exhibited under National Identity Management Systems (€1.6 million) and Film Industry Incentives (€1.3 million).