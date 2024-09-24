The government wasted €10.6 million in planning a new Outpatients Block and acute psychiatric facility at Mater Dei Hospital before scrapping the idea, and it is now about to spend another €10m on planning an alternative, the MAM Medical Association of Malta said on Tuesday.

The acute psychiatric facility and outpatients block were projected by then Health Minister Chris Fearne. Three years went into their planning and the ideas were extensively discussed and supported by all stakeholders, the MAM said.

"Unfortunately, (current health minister) Jo-Etienne Abela has scrapped all these plans and without proper consultation, wants a completely different plan cramming five acute psychiatry wards on top of the Emergency Department while the outpatients block is being scrapped completely," the association said.

Official government budgetary projections for the outpatients block, which has now been scrapped. (MAM)

"The decision to modify plans will require a new expenditure of another €10 million on plans, a delay of at least two years to start actual construction and another two-to-three years for completion," it said.

It also pointed out that there is a February EU deadline for the completion of the new health hub in Paola and should that deadline be missed, the EU may seek recovery of €50m of its funds allocated for that project.

The association urged the health minister to prioritise patients, stick to the original plans and get on with construction.

"While MAM still trusts that Minister Abela has good intentions the current impression is that millions (of euro) are voted for health, but nothing gets done," it said.