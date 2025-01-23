Updated 9am, MAM retracts statement, blames technical error

The medical association has accused the government of having "stopped listening" on health matters and rejected the minister's suggestion that recent industrial action was taken because its president was denied a promotion.

In a statement on Thursday morning, the Medical Association of Malta (MAM) said meetings between the body representing doctors and the government were not taking place, with “confrontation” favoured above dialogue.

The decision to issue directives to doctors was “taken collectively" and the suggestion that MAM president Martin Balzan was denied a promotion cannot be serious, the association said.

In a clarification later Thursday morning, however, the association retracted the statement, saying it had been sent out by mistake due to a technical error. Balzan apologised for the error.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the MAM council unanimously approved a vote of confidence in its leadership, in particular its highest-ranking officials - Martin Balzan as president, John Paul Tabone as general secretary, and Jeffrey Bonnici as vice president.

The council also unanimously approved directives to doctors working in primary health care on Friday and Tuesday stipulating that only Paola, Mosta, and Floriana centres will open for 24 hours.

Earlier this month, the doctors' union ordered doctors to stop transferring patients from Mater Dei Hospital to private hospitals because of a bed crisis, citing a lack of consultation.

Those directives came just days after the Health Ministry said a €14 million deal to send Mater Dei patients to three private hospitals was coming into effect. The deal is intended to ease overcrowding pressures at Mater Dei.

In an email sent to the Health Ministry at the time of the action, MAM said it had declared an industrial dispute due to "mismanagement" and a new private hospitals' outsourcing agreement.

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela accused Balzan of going to war against the government because he did not qualify for a promotion at Mater Dei Hospital.

In parliament on Wednesday, the minister said the doctors' union has the power to stop "Vitals style" privatisation of the health service but it cannot stop the government from outsourcing health services.