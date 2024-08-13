Lottoland has announced that a lucky player in Gozo scooped up a mind-blowing €750,177 jackpot. This win not only sets a new record as the largest online casino victory at Lottoland but also probably stands as the biggest Casino win ever from the Maltese islands.

Identified as Mr L, the winner is a 64-year-old UK national that has been residing in Gozo for a number of years. Mr L hit the Jumbo Jackpot while playing the game Zeus Lightning Power Reels.

The Jumbo Jackpot is part of Lottoland's exclusive Jackpot Overdrive feature, which offers their players additional opportunities to win substantial prizes when playing selected Casino games, including a Daily Jackpot that is guaranteed to drop before 11pm each day. Speaking about the win, Mr L said: "I was extremely surprised, one minute I am playing the slot and all of a sudden you get the jackpot wheel and it stops on the Jumbo Jackpot - and for a second I thought, oh that can’t be true," said Mr. L.

Mr. L’s journey began with a holiday visit to Malta with his late wife. Enchanted by the island's sunny climate, the couple decided to make Gozo their home. He has been a Lottoland player for over four years, initially opening his account to participate in international lotteries.

The winner now plans to use his newfound fortune to further cement his life in Gozo, by purchasing a new property for himself. Additionally, he intends to treat his son, ensuring the winnings benefit his family.

Lottoland ambassador Ira Losco said: “We are absolutely delighted for Mr L and proud to have facilitated this monumental win."

Lottoland ambassador Ira Losco said: “We are absolutely delighted for Mr L and proud to have facilitated this monumental win. This unprecedented victory highlights Lottoland's commitment to providing exceptional opportunities and experiences for its players.’’

To celebrate Mr L’s win, Lottoland will be running generous daily promotions available to all their customers in Malta throughout August. More information about these can be found here: https://www.lottoland.com/mt/promotions

Lottoland allows players to bet on the world’s biggest lotteries, with the opportunity to win all the same prizes – including the multi million Euro jackpots. However, there is a lot more than lotteries available at Lottoland, including online Casino, Bingo and Sports Betting.

Disclaimer: Lottoland is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, licence number MGA/B2C/609/2018. Players must be 18 or over. Please play responsibly. For help visit rgf.org.mt.