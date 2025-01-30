A memorial service to commemorate Mgr Manwel Curmi and police officer William Said was held recently at the chapel of the police headquarters in Victoria. Mass was celebrated by Fondazzjoni Arka director Fr Michael Galea and Gozo Police chaplain Fr John Vella.

Mgr Curmi, who was Gozo Police chaplain for several years and founded Dar Arka in 1999, died last October, while police officer Said of Nadur passed away last month aged 61. He used to do voluntary work with several entities, including Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem and the Franciscan community of Għajnsielem.

Attending the celebration were Gozo Superintendent Charles Bernard Spiteri, members of the police corps, relatives and friends of Mgr Curmi and Said. After mass, Superintendent Spiteri presented €695 to Dar Arka on behalf of the Gozo Police.