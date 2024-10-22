The Gozo Philatelic Society’s penultimate card stamp in the series showing all the presidents of Malta being issued to celebrate the golden jubilee of the Republic, features George Vella, who served as the 10th president from 2019 to 2024.

The figure of Vella has a further philatelic aspect. He has long been interested in collecting stamps and writing about them. In fact, the Gozo Philatelic Society was greatly honoured when Vella accepted – soon after becoming president – to be the society’s patron.

Vella also opened the 20th edition of the GPS exhibition organised annually. In his opening address he had very encouraging words, emphasising the positive aspects of the hobby for young and old. Actually, his visit to the exhibition was extended by extra time since he insisted to inspect all items on show.

In a later exhibition, Vella participated with a range of British postal stationery from his collection.

The initiative by the Gozo Philatelic Society to release stamps featuring former presidents follows similar ones featuring post-1921 prime ministers and the Gozo diocese bishops.

On each occasion, the society’s vice president, Anthony Grech, used his ability to design a suitable cover for the stamps.

The series of personalised stamps featuring Malta’s presidents will be concluded in December with a collective look.