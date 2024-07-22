This year, the Gozo Philatelic Society is issuing a series of personalised stamps on covers featuring Malta’s presidents as part of the society’s silver jubilee celebratory events and also to commemorate Malta’s golden jubilee as a republic.

The first stamp cover featured Sir Anthony Mamo, the first president, while others are being featured every month. The latest issue is that of Eddie Fenech Adami, President of the Republic from 2004 to 2009.

The design of the covers was created by the society’s vice president, Anthony Grech, who has produced similar covers in the past featuring Malta’s prime ministers (from 1921) and Gozo bishops (from 1864).

Victoria Post Office administrator Philip Pisani stamping Eddie Fenech Adami stamp issue.

The design features an adaptation of the portrait of each president on the covers, together with a reproduction of their signature. The stamps feature their surname’s coat of arms.

The series has already featured Anthony Mamo, Anton Buttigieg, Albert Hyzler (acting), Agatha Barbara, Paul Xuereb (acting), Ċensu Tabone, Ugo Mifsud Bonnici and Guido de Marco. The series will be concluded in December with a collective look.