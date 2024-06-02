Bernard Grech on Sunday slammed the Labour Party, calling out what he described as its “mafia politics” to steal the public's vote.

He also criticised Labour candidates who claimed they wished to support Maltese and Gozitan voters and yet backed former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, who had been accused of corruption linked to the hospitals scandal to the detriment of the Maltese people.

One of Labour's MEP candidates, Alex Agius Saliba, had also invited Independent MP Rosianne Cutajar for one of his events, despite her resignation from the Labour parliamentary group, Grech observed. She had resigned in April 2023 following the publication of hundreds of chats between her and Yorgen Fenech.

“(Prime Minister) Abela wants you to vote for these candidates even though European values, honest politics, and accountability mean nothing to them,” Grech said.

On the other hand, Grech added, the PN was promoting candidates who had the public’s interest and European values at heart, including Roberta Metsola who was leading the European Parliament.

Labour claimed to put Malta first and it used health in their slogans, and yet it was the Labour government that robbed the country and its health system, Grech said.

The prime minister was "allergic to the truth".

He had known that the hospitals deal was fraudulent back in 2021, when the Steward Healthcare CEO emailed him about it, but he had not tackled the problem.

“What did Abela do? Instead of rushing to the police commissioner, rushing to the Attorney General or the Magistrate, he continued to defend them,” he said.

Mafia politics to steal votes

Grech said that in recent weeks, the “mask” that the government had worn for years had slipped, and the public could see reality.

Bernard Grech speaking in Birkirkara. PN/Facebook.

“We could see that this is not a socialist government, or a labour government, or a government for our country, or a government for a European Malta, but we could see mafia politics only interested in stealing what is yours,” he said.

“One thing they cannot steal, and one thing that scares them, is your vote next Saturday,” Grech insisted.

He said the health sector was in shambles, one reason being that as a result of last week's arraignments, the country’s main supplier in the health sector, Technoline, has its assets frozen. The health minister was not looking for alternative suppliers.

Grech said the country was at a crossroads and the people should vote PN, which would create new opportunities for youths, protect workers' rights, and heed farmers’ grievances.

The rally was also addressed by EP president and MEP candidate Roberta Metsola who urged the crowd to not believe "fake news" about her or the party.

"They tell you to not vote for us, they share fake news on billboards, but do not believe them," she said.

She said the public's confidence and hope gave her and the other candidates the strength to bring change to the country.

MEP candidate David Agius also called for the public to vote for all PN MEP and local council candidates.

"You can use your vote, and have your voice heard, do not remain silent," he said.