Every September, as schools begin their academic year, our parishes also start their pastoral year, filled with activities, events and meetings. This coincides with October’s synod in Rome on synodality and just before the opening of a Jubilee Year in 2025, which will be inaugurated by Pope Francis on Christmas Eve with the opening of the Holy Door at St Peter’s Basilica. For this Jubilee, the pope invites us to become pilgrims of hope.

Though autumn is on our doorstep, one can say that green shoots are sprouting in our Church. Signs of renewal are evident in the pastoral life of our parishes where enthusiasm, courage and hope are visible in our communities.

We often hear pessimistic claims about the Church’s future – some say it is in decline or even dying. However, not everything is collapsing and deteriorating. We must not be swayed by prophets of doom and darkness.

For example, we are seeing a return to pre-COVID-19 attendance levels at Sunday mass, catechism classes in parish centres and at schools, youth groups, marriage preparation courses and adult formation meetings, among other pastoral initiatives.

While this isn’t happening everywhere, it’s certainly not happening nowhere. Some might argue that certain activities, like catechism or marriage preparation, are obligatory but we must recognise that, in today’s world, no one is truly forced to attend.

People are choosing to participate because they are finding meaning in these gatherings. They seek answers to their deepest questions, something good and different from the external world. In God and the Church, they find solace and fulfilment.

They encounter a Church that is humbler and servant-like – more faithful to its Lord and Master, less self-focused and more concerned for the flock entrusted to her. In other words, they find a Church that prays and listens to the word of God, eager to announce Christ and above all to announce His love and His mercy for all.

They find a Church that cares for everyone; a Church that is on a constant journey of conversion and fully aware of its failures and limitations; a Church that is continuously renewed and re-energised by the spirit of God. It is a Church that follows Christ, bearing its cross – often with suffering – knowing that, without Him, everything is in vain and sterile.

Parishioners will discover a Church that welcomes refugees, immigrants, Catholics and non-Catholics - Fr Joseph Mizzi

It is a Church inspired by the teachings of the Second Vatican Council, engaging in dialogue with people of other faiths and even those with no faith. It is a Church dedicated to building bridges and committed to justice and peace. It listens, heals and reaches out to the marginalised and those on the periphery, embodying a deep charity towards everyone, especially the lowly, the sick and the poor.

A Church where ordained and lay ministers, men and women, diocesan and religious, are fully and actively engaged, collaborating in the proclamation of the Word. Parishioners will discover a Church that welcomes refugees, immigrants, Catholics and non-Catholics.

The presence of Catholics from all over the world in our parishes is very enriching and inspiring. Many have so fully integrated into our parish life that they very eagerly await home blessings and visits. It is a Church that is doing its best to use social media effectively for evangelisation, speaking the language of social media natives and carefully reading the signs of the times.

It is a Church available and present for all, particularly for families who need support in giving stability and identity to our children and young people.

It is a Church ready to spend quality time listening to and loving elderly people, as well as those with special conditions and disabilities.

With God’s help, this Church radiates and communicates hope to everyone. While not everything is perfect, the seeds are planted and the shoots are sprouting, ready to refresh and reinvigorate our parishes. As we embark on this new pastoral year, we do so with hope and trust in the risen Lord.

Fr Joseph Mizzi is the parish priest of Rabat.