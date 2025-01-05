Looking back at 2024, I’m reminded that progress is rarely straightforward or easy. It’s a journey of many steps; some big, some small, that get us closer to the kind of Malta we all want to live in.

This year, we took several strides forward in areas that directly shape our quality of life: greener open spaces, cleaner energy, more sustainable water use and better waste management. As we turn the page to a new year, we must continue this work while recognising the path that got us here.

One of our most tangible achievements has been the expansion and improvement of open spaces; nearly 60,000 square metres of land revitalised through projects by entities including Project Green, Ambjent Malta, ERA, EWA and GreenServ. This transformation is about creating cleaner air, communal meeting spots and a deeper connection to nature.

The Pollinator Garden, in San Ġwann: at 1,000 square metres, this garden is a haven for bees and other pollinators that help keep our ecosystems balanced.

Ġnien Patri Martin Caruana, in Rabat and Ġnien l-Indipendenza, in Birżebbuġa: both sites were refurbished with accessibility and community life in mind.

Wied Inċita, in Attard: phase One alone gave us 20,000 square metres of new green space, a striking reminder that we can reclaim areas for public use while respecting natural landscapes.

Each of these projects weaves greener living into our everyday routines. They are places to slow down, spend time with loved ones and remind ourselves that nature belongs at the heart of our neighbourhoods. These are just a few and there are many more to come.

Creating and preserving open spaces is tied to a bigger challenge: climate change. The outgoing year marked the establishment of the Climate Action Authority (CAA), charged with coordinating our approach to reduce emissions and increase our resilience to climate threats. Striving toward carbon neutrality by 2050 is a monumental task but it’s one we’re taking seriously, as shown by our commitment to boosting renewable energy adoption, encouraging more efficient transport and improving waste management.

Equally important is how all these steps connect. Planting more trees or adding green roofs might seem like small gestures,but they help absorb carbon, regulate temperatures and make our towns more pleasant, which is why, as a government, this year alone, we planted over 8,000 trees and over 25,000 shrubs.

Meanwhile, large-scale infrastructure projects, like modernising the electricity grid, are part of our broader effort to secure a cleaner, more reliable energy supply for households and businesses.

Our energy sector upgrades are evident in the newly laid underground cables, additional substations and preparations for a second interconnector to Sicily. By doubling investment in the Network Reinforcement Plan, we’re working to make our electrical infrastructure stable enough to weather climate extremes and keep pace with modern demands.

Offshore renewable energy took centre stage this year with initial consultations on floating solar technology and a Pre-Qualification Questionnaire (PQQ) for offshore wind farms. These cutting-edge projects, backed by Malta’s first offshore renewable energy policy, reflect our determination to harness the sea’s potential in ways that benefit both our economy and our environment.

We’ve also been mindful of water as an essential finite resource. A 10-year national plan, financed with €310 million, aims to modernise our water infrastructure and make it more efficient. The Sant’ Antnin Sewage Treatment Plant received a major upgrade, while we also continued to strengthen international partnerships with countries like Cyprus and Egypt.

Today, our network efficiency stands well above what it was just a decade ago, showing that sustained effort, targeted investments and the right expertise can make a real difference. These successes, however, don’t erase the fact that water will remain under pressure from climate change, tourism and population growth. Our focus now is on protecting what we have, making sure we use it wisely and planning for the challenges ahead.

Over in the waste sector, 2024 brought improvements in sorting, recycling and composting. A state-of-the-art glass-sorting line now processes thousands of tonnes of glass annually, turning potential landfill material into reusable resources. Organic waste collection rose by 12 per cent and black-bag waste dropped by nearly a third compared to past averages.

Behind all these statistics are people: families carefully sorting their waste at home, students learning about composting in school and businesses signing on to initiatives like the Bring Your Own Container programme. It’s a cultural shift as much as a technical one and I believe it’s crucial for our small island to treat waste as a resource, not just a problem to be buried out of sight.

Malta also stepped up internationally. At COP29, in Baku, we helped guide the European Union’s negotiations on adaptation strategies. We spotlighted the importance of helping vulnerable communities cope with escalating climate impacts, and we promoted solutions like the Climate Vulnerability and Resilience Index, created with the University of Malta and the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States.

Whether at home or abroad, we intend to keep pushing for policies and partnerships that protect people from the very real threats of a changing climate.

As we move into 2025, I’m honoured to share that our ministry will be adding public cleanliness to its portfolio. That might sound like a simple extension of our work but cleanliness plays a huge role in the look, feel and health of our communities. Keeping streets, parks and public areas clean is about respect for our shared spaces and each other.

This new responsibility aligns with all we’ve done so far. A well-maintained environment complements our push for green spaces, cleaner energy and sustainable water. When we focus on cleanliness, we focus on quality of life for residents and visitors alike, reinforcing the values at the heart of our environmental initiatives.

Much remains to be done. Our country still deserves more and better-kept open spaces, and climate change won’t slow down for us to catch our breath. Yet, as we reflect on the tangible progress from the past year, be it the blossoming of gardens or improvements in energy infrastructure, we can see how collective effort propels us forward.

Thank you to everyone who played a role in making 2024 such a productive year: our entities, local councils, private companies, educators, community groups, families and residents who took time to adopt more sustainable habits.

Each action, however small, contributes to our greater goal of a cleaner and greener Malta. In the year ahead, I trust we will keep finding common ground and innovative ideas.

Miriam Dalli is Minister for the Environment and Energy.